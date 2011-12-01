* Q3 EPS $0.27 vs $0.18 last year
* Revenue up 31 pct to $230.2 million
* Same-store sales up 16 percent
* Sees low to mid-teen same-store sales gain in Q4
(Adds quotes, detail from conference call, background)
TORONTO, Dec 1 Lululemon Athletica Inc's
LLL.TO (LULU.O) quarterly profit rose but sales of its
signature yoga slightly missed analyst expectations, sending
its shares down 16 percent.
It is the second quarter in a row that the chain has shown
signs of faltering. Catching a wave of popularity for yoga
among young professional women, its premium exercise pants and
other apparel have gained an enthusiastic following. Lately any
signal that its growth might slow has spooked investors.
The Vancouver-based company said on Thursday revenue rose
31 percent to $230.2 million in its third quarter ended Oct.
30. Analysts on average had forecast $235.7 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at established stores rose 16 percent, compared with
its own forecast of the low to mid-teens in percentage terms.
That was lower that same-store sales growth of 20 percent in
the previous quarter.
Looking ahead, the company made a low to mid-teens forecast
for the current quarter.
"Lulu remains an attractive growth story, in our view;
however, today's numbers likely won't be enough to keep the
stock going at its current multiple," Nomura analyst Paul
Lejuez wrote in a research note.
Chief Executive Christine Day said the company had not been
able to meet sales demand in the quarter. Lululemon has
struggled to catch up on inventory since the end of 2010, when
it posted particularly strong sales. Day said the situation has
improved in the current quarter.
"Our goal for Q4 was to break the inventory cycle we were
in all year, and we have achieved it," she said. "We have the
right mix of styles and color, and a healthy and clean
inventory."
Lululemon has expanded rapidly in Canada, the United States
and Australia. The company opened or acquired 18 stores in the
quarter, bringing its total to 165.
Profit rose to $38.8 million, or 27 cents a share, from
$25.7 million, or 18 cents, a year earlier. Analysts were
expecting earnings of 25 cents.
The company forecast earnings between 40 and 42 cents in
the fourth quarter, and revenue between $327 million and $332
million.
The stock was down 16 percent at C$42.63 in early trading
on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Aftab Ahmed in
Bangalore; Editing by Frank McGurty)