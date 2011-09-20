-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
Reuters News & Insight (newsandinsight.com). The views
expressed are her own. --
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, Sept 20 At Friday's oral argument
before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Second Circuit, Chevron (CVX.N) counsel Randy Mastro of Gibson,
Dunn & Crutcher stuck to the script that has worked
magnificently well for him and Chevron over the last two years.
"In 30 years of practice and as a former prosecutor, I've never
seen a record so shocking (and full) of illegal and improper
conduct," Mastro told the appeals court, according to a
transcript. He went on to cite allegations that everyone who
has followed the Chevron environmental contamination case knows
all too well: Lawyers for the Ecuadorean plaintiffs had
manipulated the court and political process in Ecuador; had
ghostwritten the report of a court-appointed damages expert;
and had even ghostwritten the court decision that granted the
residents of the Lago Agrio region of the rainforest $18
billion.
It's easy to see why Mastro reached for those familiar
arguments. Gibson Dunn's accusations about the Ecuadoreans'
lawyers has won Chevron complete insulation from the $18
billion judgment an Ecuadorean court entered last winter.
Manhattan federal Judge Lewis Kaplan, in rulings subsequently
cited in Chevron discovery actions all over the United States,
found enough evidence that the Ecuadorean trial was tainted by
fraud that last year he barred the plaintiffs from acting to
enforce it anywhere in the world. Kaplan also scheduled a
trial, set to begin in November, to decide whether to declare
the Ecuadorean verdict invalid for once and for all.
But the 2nd Circuit panel -- Judges Rosemary Pooler,
Richard Wesley, and Gerald Lynch -- wasn't interested in
Mastro's recitation of the details of the alleged fraud. They
took several steps back to consider what Kaplan's injunction
meant for international justice. Wesley posed a hypothetical.
Presume that this was a judgment by a Canadian court and it was
a $12 billion judgment against Chevron, he said to Mastro. "You
mean to tell me that a judge in the Southern District, before
even an intermediate appeal had been completed, would have the
appropriate jurisdiction to ... enjoin those plaintiffs from
pursuing that?" When Mastro said yes, the judge continued:
"Don't we have some sense of comity to the legitimacy of the
process? Are we just to say to the people of Ecuador, 'You're
all corrupt and your process doesn't matter to the United
States?'"
Lynch asked Mastro if he could cite any precedent that New
York law authorizes the kind of injunction Chevron obtained,
barring enforcement of a foreign judgment before the Ecuadorean
plaintiffs even won a ruling from the Ecuadorean court. Mastro
said no. "How do you think the New York courts would react if a
Venezuelan court attempted to enjoin a holder of a judgment
from Russia?" Lynch said. "Do you think there's any chance that
the New York courts would respect such a judgment? Or should
respect such a judgment?"
Particularly because the Ecuadorean appellate process has
just began, the Second Circuit asked Mastro, why did Chevron
need an injunction? (Lynch even asked whether a November trial
to decide the legitimacy of a preliminary Ecuadorean award was
the best use of Chevron shareholders' money.) James Tyrrell of
Patton Boggs, who represents the Ecuadorean plaintiffs, and
John Keker of Keker & Van Nest, who represents the Ecuadoreans'
onetime lawyer Stephen Donziger, told the panel that the $18
billion judgment can't be enforced until the Ecuadorean high
court has reviewed the award, so there's not even a legitimate
question for Kaplan to decide at the November trial, nor any
final judgment whose enforcement needs to be enjoined. "The
silver bullet is that there is no subject matter jurisdiction
because there's not an actual controversy before the court,"
Keker said. "Presumably, at some point, they will make a
decision. Either Ecuador will win or they'll say let's do the
case again down in Ecuador ... We just don't know. It's
completely, purely hypothetical."
Monday's stunning two-page order from the panel gave the
Ecuadorean plaintiffs their first victory in two years of
battling in federal courts in New York. But it was a huge win.
The panel denied the Ecuadoreans' motion to remove Kaplan
because he's biased against them. (In the 2nd Circuit, it's not
enough to show just that a judge has consistently ruled against
one side.) But the appellate judges lifted the injunction and
stayed the November trial. The appellate judges said they'd
issue an opinion "in due course," but you can be sure the
forthcoming opinion will address the danger of rushing to
impose U.S. jurisdiction over a foreign court's decision.
Kaplan, meanwhile, seems to have anticipated the 2nd
Circuit order. In the case that was to be tried in November
(which was severed from the racketeering suit that gave Chevron
a vehicle to seek the preliminary injunction), Kaplan entered a
three-page sua sponte order Monday. The judge said that he had
rushed to schedule the November trial because the Lago Agrio
plaintiffs refused to promise to wait to attach Chevron assets.
On Friday, Kaplan said, he finally got that assurance from the
Ecuadoreans. "This stipulation may put the trial setting in a
new light and may warrant a continuance pending the resolution
of the appeals pending in Ecuador," the judge said.
Kaplan asked for a new submission from the Ecuadorean
plaintiffs pledging not to try to enforce the $18 billion
judgment. But with the 2nd Circuit ruling in hand, they won't
have to file a thing.
This blog post first appeared here:
link.reuters.com/dyj83s
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Eileen Daspin)