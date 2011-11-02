-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Nov 2 Irving Picard has given the
bankruptcy laws one hell of a workout. As trustee in the
Chapter 7 bankruptcy of Bernard Madoff's securities firm,
Picard, a partner at Baker & Hostetler, has been more
aggressive and creative than any bankruptcy trustee in history
in the search for defendants to blame for Madoff's epic Ponzi
scheme. His most ambitious gambit, as everyone knows, was a
series of megabillions suits against the international
financial institutions that Picard's team of lawyers at Baker &
Hostetler lawyers accused of willfully ignoring warnings of
Madoff's fraud.
The trustee's suits were provocative headline-grabbers --
and on Tuesday, a second Manhattan federal judge concluded that
they're fatally flawed. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen
McMahon dismissed Picard's common law tort claims against
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and UBS (UBS.N) (and related
defendants), finding that Picard does not have standing. Her
ruling expands and reinforces a previous decision on the same
issue by her Manhattan federal court colleague Judge Jed
Rakoff, who in July dismissed Picard's common law claims
against HSBC and UniCredit. Tuesday's decision wipes out about
$20 billion in alleged damages, leaving Picard with about $450
million in traditional bankruptcy court clawback claims against
JPMorgan and about $80 million in bank fee claims against UBS.
It's a huge win for JPMorgan's lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton,
Rosen & Katz -- who were actually the first lawyers to ask a
federal district court judge to hear one of Picard's cases --
and for UBS's lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
But now the question is whether Picard's allegations that
these global banks helped Madoff perpetuate his scheme are
dead. The answer is, not quite. The trustee's spokesperson has
already announced that Picard's team from Baker & Hostetler
intends to appeal McMahon's ruling to the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals; the trustee has already filed a notice of
appeal of Rakoff's decision. Moreover, as both McMahon and
Rakoff discussed in their opinions, Madoff's customers have the
standing Picard lacks. Some enterprising plaintiffs lawyer
could certainly capitalize on Picard's spade work and file a
class action against the banks on behalf of Madoff victims.
But I don't think the odds are good for either the 2nd
Circuit appeal or a class action.
Let's first consider the problems a class action would
face. If Madoff victims claimed the banks helped the Ponzi
scheme break federal securities laws, they'd have to overcome
U.S. Supreme Court rulings that limit the reach of securities
laws to alleged aiders and abettors. To get to the banks,
victims would have to show that their Madoff investments relied
on the banks' endorsement of him, an unlikely scenario given
the banks' indirect relationship with Madoff customers. To show
securities fraud, customers would also have to show that the
banks acted with fraudulent intent, another tough sell since
aiding a Ponzi schemer isn't a good long-term business plan.
And if customers tried to bring state or common-law fraud
claims, they'd face Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act
pre-emption. Add in forum non conveniens and Morrison v.
National Australia Bank defenses for the foreign institutions,
and potential statute of limitations defenses for all of the
banks, and you have a very uncertain case. It's probably not an
oversight that no one has yet filed a class action against the
banks for Madoff customers.
So what about Picard's appeal to the 2nd Circuit? (As a
preliminary matter, it's not clear that Picard has an automatic
right to appeal; he may have to ask Rakoff and McMahon to
certify the issue of the trustee's standing for 2nd Circuit
consideration.) Both Rakoff and McMahon are well-respected
judges, and both of their opinions concluded the standing issue
isn't even a close call. McMahon endorsed Rakoff's reasoning
for why Picard doesn't have standing under the Bankruptcy Code
or the Securities Investor Protection Act -- a bankruptcy
trustee is only empowered to bring the claims that belonged to
the estate, not to its customers. And Madoff's now-defunct
firm, both judges found, can't sue the banks for abetting its
own fraud under the doctrine of in pari delicto.
McMahon also agreed with Rakoff that Picard's contribution
theory -- in which Picard asserted he can bring tort claims
against the banks because he, in turn, has an obligation to
Madoff customers -- doesn't hold up; both judges said SIPA
doesn't give him that power, under a contribution, subrogation,
or bailment theory. (If you want more details on these
theories, I previously discussed them in a post about Rakoff's
ruling.)
Picard's Baker lawyers added a new argument for the
trustee's standing in the case against JPMorgan and UBS after
Rakoff's ruling in July. Under a provision of the Bankruptcy
Code, they asserted, the trustee has the rights of a "judgment
creditor," which is a lender to the estate at the time it files
for bankruptcy. The Code, in the 10th Circuit's description,
"permits the trustee ... to assume the guise of a creditor with
a judgment against the debtor," which means the trustee can
turn to state law remedies to satisfy that judgment. Picard
said the provision permitted him to step into the shoes of
Madoff creditors -- defrauded brokerage customers -- to bring
claims against UBS and JPMorgan. (The trustee didn't make this
argument before Rakoff, and, in fact, didn't make the argument
in opposing the banks' move out of bankruptcy court and into
federal district court.)
McMahon resoundingly rejected the new argument. "The
problems with this theory are legion," she wrote. "Foremost is
that its conclusion -- the trustee is empowered to pursue the
pre-petition common-law claims of actual creditors -- does not
follow from its premise -- that the trustee has the powers of a
judgment creditor... The trustee does not argue that New York
law allows a judgment creditor to seek recovery against a
debtor by appropriating causes of action against third parties
that belong not to the debtor but to the debtor's other
creditors. Nor could he; the result would be preposterous."
(This language is the strongest in McMahon's otherwise very
moderate opinion.)
Picard's best hope for success at the 2nd Circuit probably
lies with an old ruling by the very same court. In a 1978 case
called Redington v. Touche Ross, a divided 2nd Circuit panel
found that a liquidation trustee does have right to bring
claims on behalf of a brokerage's customers. The U.S. Supreme
Court subsequently overturned the Redington ruling on other
grounds, so the 2nd Circuit's finding on the trustee's standing
has been in a sort of weird judicial limbo. In his ruling in
July on Picard's standing, Rakoff cited a previous ruling by
Manhattan federal judge Milton Pollack in holding that
Redington is no longer good law. (He also said that even if it
were, the ruling wouldn't confer standing on Picard in the
Madoff cases because the facts aren't parallel.)
McMahon's ruling Tuesday includes a more thorough analysis
of why Redington is no longer 2nd Circuit precedent, as if the
judge were anticipating Picard's eventual appeal. ("Let me
elaborate further on Judge Rakoff's discussion," she wrote.)
The judge said that the threshold issue in the Redington case
was not actually the trustee's standing, but whether federal
law provided a private right of action against Touche Ross
under the Securities Act. The 2nd Circuit made a mistake,
according the Supreme Court, in concluding there was a claim
under federal law, McMahon reasoned. So the appeals court never
should have gotten to the question of the trustee's standing.
"Once the Supreme Court told the 2nd Circuit that no private
right of action existed under federal law, whatever the 2nd
Circuit said about standing was rendered superfluous," she
wrote. "Its finding on standing should never have been made....
Whatever [the 2nd Circuit's] reasoning in the court of
(erroneously) reaching the standing question surely cannot bind
a lower court."
If the 2nd Circuit decides to reinstate Picard's claims, in
other words, it will have to repudiate very thoughtful analysis
by two smart, careful trial judges. But the Madoff litigation
is groundbreaking, and Picard's team is endlessly resourceful.
I can't wait to see their next move.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Eddie Evans)