By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Over the last couple of
months Bank of America (BAC.N) has taken a stock market and
regulatory beating so brutal that it's reportedly considering
the previously unthinkable option of putting Countrywide into
Chapter 11. BofA's mortgage-backed securities exposure seems to
have no upper limit; throughout BofA's long hot summer, it felt
like every week investors surfaced with new claims that BofA,
Countrywide, or Merrill Lynch violated state and federal
securities laws in MBS offerings.
Investors and bond insurers have, of course, made the same
claims about Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX,
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Goldman Sachs
(GS.N), and a host of other MBS securitizers. Most notably, the
Federal Housing Finance Agency ruined a lot of people's Labor
Day weekend when it filed 17 suits against just about every
financial institution in the MBS game (except for Wells Fargo
(WFC.N)), asserting state and federal securities law claims.
But the difference, so far, between Bank of America and
everyone else has been that BofA is facing litigation not just
for securities claims but also for breaching contracts with MBS
investors. Mortgage-backed securities, remember, were typically
sold through trusts governed by pooling and servicing
agreements. Those pooling and servicing contracts usually
included provisions calling for the originator of the
underlying mortgages to repurchase any loans found to violate
the lender's representations and warranties about their
quality. Suits based on alleged breaches of reps and warranties
are known as put-back claims-and there's good reason to believe
that banks' put-back exposure may ultimately dwarf their
securities law liability.
Consider the record to date. For all the turmoil in the
stock market when an MBS investor like AIG (AIG.N) or FHFA
files a securities suit, there's only been one public
settlement of a claim that an MBS issuer violated securities
laws: Wells Fargo's $125 million class action deal in July. By
contrast, BofA's own estimation of its put-back exposure,
according to its most recent presentation to analysts, is $18
billion, which includes the $3 billion it has already agreed to
pay Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB for
deficient mortgages the federal housing loan agencies bought
directly from Countrywide; an estimated $2 billion BofA has
agreed to pay the bond insurer Assured Guaranty (AGO.N); and
the embattled $8.5 billion proposed settlement with Countrywide
MBS investors for breaches in Countrywide's reps and
warranties. In addition, U.S. Bank, as the trustee in an
offering backed by Countrywide mortgages, sued BofA in August,
asserting that the bank is liable for breaches in Countrywide's
reps and warranties.
You may be thinking that put-back liability is only BofA's
problem. Put-back suits, after all, are not easy to bring.
Investors can't sue mortgage originators directly to demand
compensation for deficient underlying loans. Those claims can
be made only through the securitization trustee-and only after
investors have jumped through a series of procedural hoops
under the pooling and servicing agreements. Moreover, investors
can't take any meaningful action with regard to any individual
trust unless they control 25 percent of the voting rights in
the trust. Plaintiffs lawyers have spent the last three years
trying to put together investor coalitions to get past that 25
percent threshold, but so far we've only seen those coalitions
take action against Bank of America.
That's going to change. I believe a combination of four
factors is going to lead to an imminent rise in put-back claims
against banks other than BofA.
The first consideration is mounting evidence of
across-the-board breaches in mortgage originators'
representations and warranties about the mortgages underlying
banks' MBS offerings. The bond insurance industry and FHFA have
been diligently combing through thousands of individual loan
files, scrutinizing whether mortgage originators failed to live
up to their promises about such things as loan-to-value ratios
and homeowner occupancy rates. They've found that other
mortgage originators -- including the mortgage lending arms of
Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse -- breached representations and
warranties at least as often as Countrywide. Lawyers for bond
insurers have also obtained key rulings from the New York state
supreme court that permit them to use statistical sampling in
put-back cases. Assuming those rulings extend to investors,
put-back plaintiffs won't have to look at every underlying loan
file to assert breaches but can determine a breach rate by
looking at a representative sample of loans.
Second, the clock is ticking on New York's six-year statute
of limitations for contract claims. Investors acted first
against Countrywide because Countrywide was the biggest
mortgage lender in the U.S. and because its October 2008
mortgage-refinancing settlement with 11 state attorneys general
put investors on notice of deficiencies in Countrywide's
mortgage underwriting process. Since then, we've learned that
Countrywide wasn't the only one. Thanks to bond insurer
litigation, securities suits, and congressional investigations,
the statute is running on investors' breach-of-contract claims
against other mortgage lenders and the banks that packaged
their loans into MBS.
Third, securitization trustees are under pressure to act.
Last week Wells Fargo, as trustee, filed a put-back suit
against EMC (the erstwhile mortgage arm of Bear Stearns, now
part of JPMorgan Chase). That was the third trustee put-back
suit we've seen in just the last few weeks. Three isn't a lot,
but it's a lot more than nothing.
Finally, there's the most important consideration: the
investors. Remember, investors don't have standing to push
trustees to bring reps and warranties claims unless they have
the threshold 25 percent voting rights in an MBS trust.
Throughout the MBS litigation investors have been reluctant to
show themselves. But the controversy over BofA's proposed $8.5
billion Countrywide MBS settlement has flushed investors into
the open, beginning with the Gibbs & Bruns group of 22 major
institutional investors that negotiated the deal and have
steadfastly supported it. Subsequent intervention petitions in
the case have disclosed the identity of dozens more Countrywide
MBS holders, so presumably, they won't be so reluctant to step
up against other banks.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, meanwhile, has been
warning financial institutions to brace for reps and warranties
liability. Last October, in a letter from the SEC's senior
assistant chief accountant, the agency reminded MBS issuers and
underwriters that they must disclose their exposure "relating
to the various representations and warranties that you made in
connection with your securitization activities and whole loan
sales." The letter called on banks to include in their public
filings a discussion of their reps and warranties litigation
risk and their MBS breach-of-contract reserves.
So far -- and I know I keep using that phrase -- big banks
haven't put a number on their reps and warranties exposure,
which they've downplayed in public filings. Morgan Stanley's
most recent 10Q, for instance, said that the bank may "under
some circumstances" face liability for "representations and
warranties concerning approximately $46 billion of loans and
... the representations and warranties made by third-party
sellers, many of which are now insolvent, on approximately $21
billion of loans." It did not, however, report reserves for
reps and warranties liability. Goldman Sach's second-quarter
10Q reported that, to date, mortgage repurchase claims against
it "have not been significant," and said it was "not in a
position to make a meaningful estimate" of its ultimate
exposure." Credit Suisse reported only $1.6 billion in
outstanding repurchase claims as of the end of the second
quarter. JPMorgan Chase's most recent report to the SEC
addressed only the bond insurers' put-back claims against EMC,
and noted that its indemnifications by now-defunct mortgage
issuers may not be worth much. It didn't put any sort of number
on its put-back exposure or reserves.
Will third-quarter filings have more to say about put-back
exposure? Stay tuned.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Eileen Daspin)