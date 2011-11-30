-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
Reuters News & Insight (newsandinsight.com/). The views
expressed are her own. --
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Nov 30 On Tuesday, as you probably
heard, Facebook reached a settlement with the Federal Trade
Commission to resolve allegations that it deceived users about
how it used their personal information [ID:nN1E7AS1AA].
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said publicly that "we made a
bunch of mistakes." But you won't find any such admission in
Facebook's proposed settlement agreement with the FTC. In that
document, Facebook "expressly denies the allegations set forth
in the [FTC] complaint."
There's a similar denial of wrongdoing from Merck (MRK.N),
which last week reached a $950 million resolution of the
Justice Department's civil and criminal allegations that it
falsely marketed the painkiller Vioxx [ID:nN1E7AL1PC]. Even
though Merck pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation for
off-label marketing and agreed to pay a $322 million criminal
penalty, the company said it wasn't admitting liability or
wrongdoing in the civil portion of the DOJ settlement, for
which it agreed to pony up $628 million.
Over at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission,
meanwhile, regulators obtained a $24 million settlement in
early November with a North Carolina company called Queen
Shoals. But if you check out the Queen Shoals consent order
entered by a North Carolina federal judge, you'll see that the
defendants "neither admit nor deny" the CFTC's allegations. And
in the Federal Depositors Insurance Corporation's most recently
disclosed enforcement agreement, an Oct. 20 settlement with the
First Community Bank of Santa Rosa, California, the bank
resolved allegations "without admitting or denying any [FDIC]
charges of unsafe or unsound banking practices."
I could go on citing DOJ Antitrust Division consent
decrees, Environmental Protection Agency settlements with
polluters, Food and Drug Administration enforcement deals. But
you get the idea: Government agencies routinely reach civil
settlements that permit corporate defendants to resolve
allegations without actually admitting they did anything wrong.
Such concessions by the government are the grease that keeps
the wheels of civil enforcement turning. Defendants agree to
pay penalties and change their behavior as long as they don't
have to make admissions that could hamper their defense in
related private litigation.
That's why the Securities and Exchange Commission was so
peeved by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff's Citigroup (C.N)
ruling Monday [ID:nN1E7AR0YY], which holds that the SEC's
boilerplate "neither admit nor deny" settlement language
obscures the truth of the agency's allegations. Rakoff held
that it's not fair, reasonable, or in the public's interest for
him to approve a settlement without knowing the "cold, hard,
solid facts, established either by admission or by trials." SEC
Enforcement Director Robert Khuzami, in an unusually heated
response, said in a statement that Rakoff's ruling "ignores
decades of established practice throughout federal agencies and
decisions of the federal courts."
As Khuzami noted -- and as Andrew Longstreth has reported
for On the Case (link.reuters.com/hyn35s) -- there are
consequences to demanding admissions of wrongdoing from
defendants. Going to trial against recalcitrant corporations
takes resources that would otherwise go to enforcement actions
against other allegedly wayward businesses. Khuzami (and
Longstreth) focused only on the costs to the SEC, but if other
federal judges adopted Rakoff's standard, the ripples would
extend across the pool of government enforcement. There's no
good reason, after all, to distinguish between the SEC and the
other government agencies that make similar compromises in
settlement deals.
Imagine the impact. These days it's news when a judge
questions a government agency's civil settlement (see, for
instance, this Reuters report (link.reuters.com/hyw35s)
on U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan criticizing a deal in
which Barclays resolved allegations of violating trade
sanctions). If judges begin rejecting regulatory agreements in
which defendants don't concede liability, all hell will break
loose. The enforcement system as we know it simply wouldn't
function.
But maybe it's time for a little regulatory paradigm
shifting. Kevin LaCroix at the D&O Diary
(link.reuters.com/dyw35s) read Rakoff's ruling to mean
only that Citi agree to the non-admission admission the SEC
extracted from Goldman Sachs last year, when Goldman agreed a
$535 settlement of similar allegations that it misled investors
about a designed-to-fail collateralized debt obligation. Rakoff
said the SEC's agreement with Goldman contained an "express
admission" from the bank, but really, Goldman only
"acknowledged" that its marketing materials for the CDO
"contained incomplete information," and called the omission "a
mistake" that it "regrets." The language is careful; Goldman
didn't actually concede illegal or even improper conduct, which
limits the impact of the admission in private litigation.
Can Citi -- and other corporate defendants -- live with
acknowledging mistakes, as long as those mistakes don't
specifically amount to illegality? Rakoff has challenged
regulators and his fellow judges to find that out.
This blog post first appeared here:
link.reuters.com/gyw35s
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Jesse Wegman)