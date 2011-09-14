-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The shadowy market of
distressed debt investing -- trading in the bonds of troubled
companies as they enter and exit Chapter 11 -- has rarely, if
ever, received the kind of public scrutiny it has been
subjected to in the bankruptcy of Washington Mutual Inc
WAMUQ.PK, the parent of WaMu Bank.
Since 2008, when WaMu collapsed and its parent company went
into Chapter 11, WMI notes were snapped up by some of the
biggest players in the distressed debt game, including the
hedge funds Appaloosa Management, Aurelius Capital,
Centerbridge Partners, and Owl Creek Asset Management. The
funds bought and sold WMI debt as the company negotiated its
way to a $7 billion reorganization plan that would have paid
all bondholders in full. But just as the plan was on the verge
of confirmation, out-of-the-money WMI shareholders -- in a
truly last-ditch attempt to squeeze some money out of the WMI
reorganization -- claimed the hedge funds had traded on insider
information about the settlement talks that led to the proposed
plan.
Delaware federal bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath gave enough
credence to the shareholders' allegations that in February she
granted the equity committee's lawyers at Susman Godfrey
permission to investigate the insider-trading claims. And when
she held hearings on the WMI confirmation plan in July, Susman
Godfrey and Arkin Kaplan Rice (representing WMI trust-preferred
securities holders) pounded hedge fund witnesses about whether
they'd received confidential information about WMI's settlement
talks with JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), which had acquired WaMu Bank
on the cheap in 2008, and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation, which oversaw the WaMu sale.
Near the end of closing arguments in the confirmation
hearings, Walrath asked equity committee counsel Parker Folse
of Susman Godfrey whether he planned to add the two hedge funds
he hadn't already named in a proposed adversary complaint to
his insider trading suit. It wasn't entirely clear at the time
whether the judge's question was merely procedural, or was a
portent of her assessment of the evidence Susman Godfrey and
Arkin Kaplan put on against the hedge funds.
On Tuesday night we got the answer: It was a portent. In a
shocker of a ruling, Walrath denied confirmation to a $7
billion reorganization plan she had already found to be fair
and reasonable. For the Reuters story, click here
[ID:nS1E78C27T]. The judge had some relatively small problems
with the plan itself -- most significantly, she concluded that
the federal judgment rate, rather than a contract rate, should
apply to post-petition interest, reversing her previous ruling
-- but otherwise agreed with plan supporters on most provisions
of the actual deal. She rejected objectors' arguments, for
instance, that WMI had acted in bad faith by including the
hedge funds and their lawyers at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver
& Jacobson in settlement talks.
But then, on page 112 of the 139-page opinion, Walrath came
to the question of the equity committee's "claim for equitable
disallowance" -- the shareholders' proposed adversary
proceeding against the hedge funds for alleged insider trading.
If the hedge funds engaged in trading based on confidential
information about WMI's settlement talks with JPMorgan and the
FDIC, the equity committee and trust preferred securities
holders argued, they should not be permitted full recovery
under the WMI reorganization.
Susman Godfrey and Arkin Kaplan had asserted two theories
at the confirmation hearings. First, the equity committee
argued that the funds engaged in classic insider trading,
buying and selling WMI notes when they knew prices were likely
to rise or fall when the public learned of developments in the
settlement talks; and second, in an argument put forth by the
trust-preferred shareholders, that Centerbridge traded on
misappropriate confidential information it received from Fried
Frank, in a breach of confidentiality by the law firm.
Walrath found "colorable claims" under both theories,
despite vociferous arguments by the hedge funds that they
didn't have access to confidential information through much of
the negotiating process and when they did, they didn't engage
in improper trading.
"Based on the evidence presented thus far," the judge
wrote, "it appears that the (settlement) negotiations may have
shifted towards the material end of the spectrum and that the
settlement noteholders traded on that information which was not
known to the public. Consequently, the court finds that the
equity committee has stated a colorable claim that the (hedge
funds) received material nonpublic information." The judge said
she couldn't discern a pattern in the hedge funds' trading, but
found that the equity committee "has made sufficient
allegations and presented enough evidence to state a colorable
claim that the (hedge funds) acted recklessly in their use of
material nonpublic information."
Walrath also said she had "substantial doubts" about the
hedge funds' assertions that although they discussed the
reorganization plan with their lawyers at Fried Frank, Fried
Frank did not give them confidential information. The equity
committee's closing brief, which lays out the details of Fried
Frank's involvement in settlement talks and its communications
with its hedge fund clients, included assertions that at one
critical juncture, the law firm violated a specific instruction
from WMI's lawyers at Weil, Gotshal & Manges not to disclose
details of reopened talks between WMI and JPMorgan to the hedge
funds. (One of the funds, according to the equity committee,
proceeded to trade even when it learned of this obviously
material breakthrough in settlement talks.)
WMI and the hedge funds argued to Walrath that any finding
they'd engaged in insider trading would "chill the
participation of creditors in settlement discussions of
bankruptcy cases of public companies." The judge said in her
ruling that there's a simple solution to the problem.
Distressed debt funds (or other creditors) should simply set up
ethical walls between settlement negotiators and traders, as
some of the funds did at various points in the WMI case. In
practice, however, the WMI case, with its on-again, off-again
settlement talks and multiple parties, shows the complexity of
distinguishing between confidential and public information in
bankruptcy negotiations. Hedge funds make money by being smart
and well-informed. Walrath's ruling may blunt the edge they
need to make money in Chapter 11 investing.
Walrath ordered all of the parties in the WMI Chapter 11 to
mediation, in the obvious hope that bondholders will throw
enough money to stockholders to bring them into the settlement
fold. The case is burning money at a rate of at least $30
million a month, so everyone who hopes to get money from the
WMI reorganization is losing out as the case drags on. On the
other hand, it's not clear whether the hedge funds with WMI
holdings will be willing to make concessions to the equity
committee, given the smirch Susman Godfrey has left on their
reputations.
Brian Rosen of Weil Gotshal, WMI's lead bankruptcy counsel,
told me WMI intends to modify the proposed plan to reflect
Walrath's ruling on the post-petition interest rate and a few
other minor points, and then ask her once again to approve the
plan. (The insider trading complication, after all, is really
between the hedge funds and the equity committee, and doesn't
technically address the merits of the proposed plan.)
Susman Godfrey, meanwhile, is elated that Walrath actually
caught its Hail Mary pass, which means WMI shareholders may end
up with some money after all. "We had a good feeling about how
the plan confirmation hearing went and also felt optimistic
after closing arguments," Folse told me. "We're gratified that
the court denied confirmation of the plan and has authorized
the equity committee to proceed with our disallowance case."
Fried Frank, which represents three of the hedge funds,
declined to comment. An Aurelius spokesman also declined to
comment.
