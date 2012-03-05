By Victoria Bryan
| FRANKFURT, March 5
FRANKFURT, March 5 Retired architect
Christian Neunert never dreamed he would be taking part in
protest rallies for the first time at the age of 71.
Yet on Monday evening, for the fifth week running, he will
ignore his long-held view that only grungy tree-huggers take
part in demonstrations, and travel with friends from his home in
Mainz to Frankfurt airport to demand Europe's third-busiest
airport shrink in size.
"The noise is never-ending," he told Reuters. "It's
destroying my life. Every time I go into my garden, all I can
hear and see are planes right above."
Neunert is one of tens of thousands of people from towns
around Frankfurt who have suddenly found themselves living
directly under the flight path of big airliners when the massive
airport opened a fourth runway in October.
Banging drums and blowing whistles, a few thousand
protesters have been staging regular Monday protests at the
airport. Each week they have forced the closure of rows of
check-in desks at its biggest terminal.
The group wants the new runway shut down and a night flight
ban, that was introduced a few months ago and has hampered cargo
operations at Europe's second biggest freight hub, extended.
With a federal court in Leipzig due to rule on the night
flights following a hearing on March 13, the high-stakes battle
with airport operator Fraport is nearing a climax.
"The trend is definitely towards more restrictions," Juergen
Buechy, head of travel association DRV told Reuters.
Fraport wants to increase capacity at Frankfurt, which
served 56 million passengers in 2011, to help it secure its role
as a hub for lucrative long-haul flights to Asia in the face of
rising competition from the Middle East.
Dubai's new World Central Airport, for example, says it will
be able to serve up to 160 million passengers a year when it
reaches full capacity.
Unfortunately for Fraport, people power is on the rise in
Germany. Opponents of plans to build a huge rail station in the
southwestern city of Stuttgart managed to force a rare
referendum on the 4.5 billion euro project late last year.
The anti-expansion movement has also gained ground in
Frankfurt. When the new runway, which cost $792 million to build
and was 14 years in the planning, was opened in October, only a
handful of protesters turned up.
"People just didn't realise back then what would happen,"
said Ingrid Kopp, organiser of the Monday demos. "But now
they're forced to put protective headphones on their children as
they walk to school."
Kopp, who doesn't live under the flight path herself, sees
signs that politicians are starting to pay attention to the
protesters. Closure of the new runway has become a hot issue in
the Frankfurt mayoral election scheduled for March 11.
FLOWERS FROM NAIROBI
The growing swell of opposition to the runway, coupled with
the surprise ban on night flights, has left those firms whose
existence depends on the airport fearful about the future.
Lufthansa Cargo, the freight unit of the German flagship
airline which is based at Frankfurt, says it is bleeding
customers after a local court slapped the ban on flights between
the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time.
The company is working on a "Plan B", which would likely
involve lower investment in Frankfurt and a smaller fleet of
freighters, should the night flight ban be upheld.
Flower firm Omniflora, which imports an average of 12-15
tonnes of blooms a day, is also facing increased costs.
"The ban has made things very difficult for us," Gerhard
Ziran, a managing director, told Reuters, explaining how flowers
used to arrive on a night flight from Nairobi, before being
packaged first thing and sent out to supermarkets.
With the flight arrival now delayed until the afternoon,
it's not until the next day that the flowers reach supermarkets.
"It's robbed us of flexibility and of course that is a cost
factor," Ziran told Reuters. "Before, I could call up Nairobi in
the afternoon with last-minute changes for the next morning's
order. Now we have to do it all a day in advance."
Massdrei, an events agency, says its lifeblood is the
airport. "It's not just Lufthansa and Fraport who we organise
events for, it's all the other companies based in and around the
airport," manager Markus Bonkowski told Reuters.
SILENT MAJORITY
Lufthansa, which has been forced to cut costs to
combat high oil prices and a downturn in bookings brought on by
the European debt crisis, says Frankfurt needs a big airport
with night flights if it is to compete with the fast-growing
carriers of the Middle East, especially on routes to Asia.
Businesses in Britain are using a similar argument to urge
the UK government to re-examine the possibility of a third
runway at Heathrow.
Lufthansa, Fraport and smaller airline Condor, have
organised their own pro-airport movement with the slogan "Ja zu
FRA!"
Their aim is to highlight the economic benefits of the
airport and stand up for what they describe as a "silent
majority" of people who want it to thrive.
"The airport and the region belong together," Fraport Chief
executive Stefan Schulte said at a rally on Thursday in
Frankfurt's picturesque Roemerberg square.
With 71,000 employees, Frankfurt airport boasts the largest
concentration of employees at a single site in the region.
Fraport says expanding the airport would secure those jobs
and create thousands more. It points to accounting firm KPMG,
which moved its European headquarters to the airport's new
Squaire development from London.
In the meantime, Fraport and Lufthansa hope to placate
residents with a bigger package of noise reduction measures,
including higher flight paths, extra soundproofing for windows
and offers to buy up homes under the flight path.
"Moving is not an option for me," Neunert said as he picked
up his banner, vowing to carry on fighting until the runway is
closed. ($1 = 0.7573 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Maria
Sheahan and Reuters TV; Editing by Noah Barkin and Paul
Casciato)