* Ground crew to walk out for 24 hours from 0400 GMT
* Airport operator Fraport rejects arbitrator's plan
* Union had accepted arbitration deal
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 A stoppage by ground
crew at Frankfurt airport which has grounded hundreds of flights
will continue for another 24 hours after operator Fraport
rejected a proposed settlement from an arbitrator.
Out of a total of about 1,300 flights a day, 172 were
cancelled on Thursday and 290 on Friday, most of them operated
by German flagship carrier Lufthansa.
Workers want higher pay, arguing their jobs have become more
complex following the introduction of a fourth runway last
October.
Some 200 crew who marshal planes at Europe's third-largest
airport plan to strike for 24 hours from 0400 GMT on Monday, the
GdF trade union said on Sunday.
The union accepted a settlement plan from arbitrator Ole von
Beust, an ex-mayor of Hamburg. Fraport rejected the
deal.
"We are prepared to talk, if GdF is ready to compromise," a
spokesman for Fraport said On Sunday.
BEDS AND TEXTS
Frankfurt is Europe's third busiest airport behind London
Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle, serving over 56 million
passengers in 2011 and employing over 70,000 people.
Bankhaus Lampe analyst Sebastian Hein estimated the revenue
lost by Lufthansa over Thursday and Friday at about 40 million
euros ($52.65 million), while Metzler's Juergen Pieper said one
day's strike could cost between 2-3 million in profits.
A strike by Lufthansa pilots in 2010 that was suspended
after one day cost Lufthansa 48 million euros in lost revenues.
So far, Fraport has not resorted to legal measures, such as
taking out a temporary injunction, to avert the strike.
Court action was used last year to avert a planned strike by
German air traffic controllers during the peak summer period. In
2010 pilots from Air Berlin and Lufthansa were forced
by judges to call off strikes.
($1 = 0.7597 euros)
