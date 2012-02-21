FRANKFURT Feb 21 Strikes at Frankfurt airport will continue until Friday, the GdF union said, resulting in more flight cancellations and delays at Germany's largest airport.

Just under 200 apron control workers, such as those who guide aircraft to parking places, are striking over a pay dispute with Fraport, which runs the airport.

German flagship airline Lufthansa has already cancelled hundreds of flights a day because of the walkouts which started on Thursday.

The latest walkout started at 0400 GMT on Monday and was due to continue until 0400 GMT on Wednesday. It will now be extended to 2200 GMT on Friday, the union said on Tuesday.

Frankfurt, Europe's third-largest airport in terms of passenger numbers, usually has around 1,300 flights per day.

The first two days of walkouts cost Fraport between 3.5 million euros and 4 million euros ($4.6-$5.3 million) in lost revenues.

The airport operator has been running around 70-80 percent of flights by using staff from other areas of operations and has said it will not be forced to agree to what it terms "unreasonable" pay demands. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kim Coghill)