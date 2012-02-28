FRANKFURT Feb 28 A Frankfurt court on
Tuesday prohibited a planned solidarity strike by air traffic
controllers at Frankfurt airport on Wednesday, which would have
brought Europe's third-busiest airport to a standstill.
The application for a temporary injunction was brought by
airport operator Fraport, German flagship airlines
Lufthansa and the air traffic controllers' authority
DFS.
Union GdF had asked the control tower staff to join in a
strike of airfield workers who guide planes in and out of
parking places from 0400 to 1000 GMT on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; editing by
Matthew Lewis)