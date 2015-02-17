Feb 17 Investment management firm Franklin
Resources Inc, which operates as Franklin Templeton
Investments, named Stephanie Ouwendijk as a vice president and
portfolio manager.
Ouwendijk joined Franklin Templeton's emerging markets debt
opportunities team, which is part of the company's fixed income
group.
The team currently manages more than $10 billion for
institutional investors, the company said in a statement.
Based in London, Ouwendijk reports to William Ledward,
senior vice president and portfolio manager.
Ouwendijk joined Franklin Templeton from Ashmore Group Plc
, a London-based asset management firm, where she served
as a fund manager since June 2010.
Prior to Ashmore, she was an emerging markets analyst at the
asset management unit of Gulf International Bank Ltd.
