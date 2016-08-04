Aug 4 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of
investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc,
appointed three new hires in the role of vice president, ETF
specialist.
Nate Williams, who was formerly senior vice president of
sales at 3D Asset Management, is based in Boston.
Dan Annan, who joined the San Francisco office, was
previously with BlackRock Inc as an iShares fixed income
ETF specialist.
Hans Williams, a former ETF specialist for the Midwest
region at Guggenheim Investments, is based in Chicago.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)