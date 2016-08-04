Aug 4 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, appointed three new hires in the role of vice president, ETF specialist.

Nate Williams, who was formerly senior vice president of sales at 3D Asset Management, is based in Boston.

Dan Annan, who joined the San Francisco office, was previously with BlackRock Inc as an iShares fixed income ETF specialist.

Hans Williams, a former ETF specialist for the Midwest region at Guggenheim Investments, is based in Chicago.