Dec 2 Franklin American Mortgage Co agreed to
pay $70 million to settle U.S. Department of Justice charges
that the Tennessee lender knowingly misled the government about
the quality of home loans it submitted for Federal Housing
Administration insurance.
Wednesday's accord resolves charges that Franklin American
violated the federal False Claims Act by misleading the FHA,
part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, into
believing that many of its loans qualified for insurance.
The Justice Department said this led to "substantial losses"
when the FHA paid insurance claims on hundreds of deficient
loans. It said Franklin American's improper conduct occurred
from 2006 to 2012.
A spokesman for Franklin American did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. The privately held company is
based in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville.
The case is part of a Justice Department crackdown on
financial companies for shoddy mortgage loans that helped fuel
the U.S. housing and financial crises.
According to the department, Franklin American offered
bonuses to underwriters for generating more loans, employed
unqualified junior underwriters to perform key functions, and
disciplined underwriters if they failed to meet quotas.
The department also said that while internal audits showed
"substantial percentages of seriously deficient loans," Franklin
American reported very few deficiencies to HUD.
Wednesday's settlement papers quoted from one manager who,
during a period of high demand, pressed several underwriters to
generate daily at least 50 percent more loans than usual.
"Some of you are constantly hitting this number each and
everyday and the company is paying you a bonus for your
achievements," the manager wrote. "EVERYONE needs to be hitting
this number each and everyday not just a day here or a day there
and we need to be consistent."
Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and
Deutsche Bank AG are among other lenders to settle
U.S. government lawsuits over insured mortgage loans. Wells
Fargo & Co and former vice president Kurt Lofrano are
defendants in once such case in Manhattan federal court.
