BRIEF-Teck Resources reports Q4 pofit attributable to shareholders of $1.21/share
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
May 2 Franklin Resources Inc said second-quarter profit was essentially unchanged from a year before, but said inflows of investor cash resumed.
Asset manager Franklin Resources on Wednesday reported net income of $503.2 million, or $2.32 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with net income of $503.1 million, or $2.25 per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Net new flows of investor cash were $5.6 billion in the latest quarter, after outflows of $15.6 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.