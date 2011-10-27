* Franklin profit $1.88 a share vs $2.02 Wall St view
* Net assets totaled $660 billion, up 2 percent
* Net inflows of $3.1 billion
* Shares up 7.1 pct
(Adds share movement)
Oct 27 Money manager Franklin Resources
(BEN.N), which also runs the Templeton and Mutual Series fund
families, said quarterly profit jumped 12 percent as investors
poured into its bond funds.
Franklin shares, which dropped last month on fears about
bond fund outflows, rose more than 7 percent in early trading.
Investors added $11 billion to Franklin's popular global
bond funds during the quarter, although there was one week of
outflow in September, Chief Executive Officer Greg Johnson said
in a recorded message. The firm's $58 billion Templeton Global
Bond Fund (TPINX.O) stumbled in September due to a mistaken bet
against the U.S. dollar.
"This is not the first time the strategy has experienced a
period of short-term underperformance, but over the long term
it has delivered outstanding risk adjusted returns," Johnson
said. Returns improved dramatically in October, he added.
Total assets under management increased 2 percent to $659.9
billion from a year earlier, San Mateo, California-based
Franklin said. Assets fell 10 percent during the quarter due to
market losses even as customers added a net $3.1 billion.
Most large money managers, including BlackRock (BLK.N), T.
Rowe Price Group (TROW.O) and Janus (JNS.N), had net outflows
during the quarter. Invesco (IVZ.N), bolstered by its
Powershares exchange-traded fund unit, was a rarity, reporting
net inflows.
Net income for Franklin's fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30
rose to $416 million, or $1.88 a share, from $372.9 million, or
$1.65 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $2.02 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Franklin were up 7.1 percent at $108 on the New
York Stock Exchange. Through Wednesday, the stock had fallen 10
percent this year, compared with a 1 percent decline for the
Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)