* Franklin profit $1.88 a share vs $2.02 Wall St view

* Net assets totaled $660 billion, up 2 percent

* Net inflows of $3.1 billion

* Shares up 7.1 pct (Adds share movement)

Oct 27 Money manager Franklin Resources (BEN.N), which also runs the Templeton and Mutual Series fund families, said quarterly profit jumped 12 percent as investors poured into its bond funds.

Franklin shares, which dropped last month on fears about bond fund outflows, rose more than 7 percent in early trading.

Investors added $11 billion to Franklin's popular global bond funds during the quarter, although there was one week of outflow in September, Chief Executive Officer Greg Johnson said in a recorded message. The firm's $58 billion Templeton Global Bond Fund (TPINX.O) stumbled in September due to a mistaken bet against the U.S. dollar.

"This is not the first time the strategy has experienced a period of short-term underperformance, but over the long term it has delivered outstanding risk adjusted returns," Johnson said. Returns improved dramatically in October, he added.

Total assets under management increased 2 percent to $659.9 billion from a year earlier, San Mateo, California-based Franklin said. Assets fell 10 percent during the quarter due to market losses even as customers added a net $3.1 billion.

Most large money managers, including BlackRock (BLK.N), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW.O) and Janus (JNS.N), had net outflows during the quarter. Invesco (IVZ.N), bolstered by its Powershares exchange-traded fund unit, was a rarity, reporting net inflows.

Net income for Franklin's fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30 rose to $416 million, or $1.88 a share, from $372.9 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $2.02 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Franklin were up 7.1 percent at $108 on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Wednesday, the stock had fallen 10 percent this year, compared with a 1 percent decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)