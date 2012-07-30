July 30 Money manager Franklin Resources Inc
said profit in the June quarter fell 10 percent on lower
operating revenue, and on a reduced inflow of cash from
investors.
For its third quarter ended June 30 the San Mateo,
California, company on Monday reported net income of $455.3
million, or $2.12 per share, compared with net income of $503.3
million, or $2.26 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected
the company to report earnings of $2.04 per share.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)