* Franklin Resources relies on Global Bond Fund
* Analyst: company exposed to emerging markets decline
Sept 22 Shares of Franklin Resources Inc
(BEN.N) were down 12 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday,
more than twice that of peers, on concerns about its heavy
exposure to emerging markets.
A spokeswoman for the California asset manager said it
would not comment.
Franklin Resources lately has been best-known for its
Templeton Global Bond Fund and similar vehicles that have drawn
heavy inflows of investor cash. But emerging markets were
hard-hit by concerns about the world's slowing economy on
Thursday, and likely brought shares in Franklin down more
sharply than rival asset managers.
The decline of foreign markets "is certainly playing into"
the drop in Franklin Resources shares, said Sandler O'Neill
analyst Michael Kim in an interview.
Franklin Resources shares were down 12.7 percent at $96.66
shortly before the close of trading on Thursday. The Dow Jones
index of U.S. asset managers .DJUSAG was down 4.4 percent.
