SYDNEY, Sept 9 Australia's competition regulator plans to appeal a court ruling that cleared the way for Australian wholesaler Metcash to buy the Franklins chain of supermarkets in Australia from South Africa's Pick n Pay .

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement released to the stock exchange on Friday that last month's ruling could have serious implications for its ability to block anti-competitive mergers and protect consumers.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich)