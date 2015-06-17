(Refiles to clarify minimum investment for the U.S. and
LONDON, June 17 A Franklin Templeton hedge fund
strategy aimed at retail investors has taken in $1.3 billion
since its 2013 launch to become its fastest growing fund launch
of any stripe over the last five years, company officials said.
The Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fund allows investors
for whom hedge funds are normally out of reach to commit as
little as $1,000 to the fund in the United States and $5,000
elsewhere. The fund, in turn, invests in positions advised by
hedge funds including Chilton Investment Company, York Capital
Management and Graham Capital Management.
"Although K2 has been investing in hedge funds for over 20
years, we have seen a growing level of demand, especially since
2008, for alternative investment opportunities particularly in a
more daily liquid format," David Saunders, founding managing
director of K2 Advisors, a unit of Franklin Templeton, said.
"Investors today are faced with an array of risks in
traditional asset classes which are driving them to seek
alternative investment choices, and there is broad-based demand
for liquid alternatives."
Unlike traditional hedge funds, which can require a minimum
investment of $100,000, so-called liquid alternatives are
cheaper, more liquid and more transparent funds, and as such
appeal to smaller or retail investors.
The combined market for such funds in Europe and the United
States has risen by about 40 percent annually since the
financial crisis to more than $600 billion, a 2014 Deutsche
Banks survey showed.
Franklin Templeton's fund charges only a flat fee and no
performance fee, which in traditional funds can be as much as 20
percent of any profits, and offers investors an option to invest
or take out their money on a daily basis.
