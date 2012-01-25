SINGAPORE Jan 25 A break-up of the euro
zone involving major economies is not likely, and a slowdown in
the region as well as a deleveraging in European banks is
unlikely to derail Asia's growth, a star fund manager at
Franklin Templeton said.
Recent moves by European leaders to establish a stronger
fiscal union in the region, coupled with unprecedented steps by
the European Central Bank (ECB) to provide liquidity, should
help secure the future of the euro zone, Michael Hasenstab said
in a commentary on the firm's website.
Hasentab is portfolio manager of the around $57 billion
Templeton Global Bond Fund, which has long beaten
peers but saw a rare off year when its returns fell 2.4 percent
in 2011.
"The far more probable scenario of painful deleveraging by
European banks and weak European growth, while a serious setback
for Europe, will likely have far more modest and manageable
global spillovers than the current markets are assuming," he
said.
Global markets took a hit in the later half of last year,
hurt by slow progress in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis
and worries the monetary union may be headed for a break up.
Assets have clawed back some ground early in 2012, though
investors remain wary of further deterioration in the euro zone
crisis. Talks to restructure Greece's debt in order to avoid a
chaotic default hit a snag on Tuesday.
A new capital requirement ratio for European banks to comply
with by June will see them deleveraging, Hasenstab noted, but he
does not expect this to have a large impact on Asia.
"Shutting down all business lines in emerging markets would
leave these banks without this important source of profits and
force an even greater reliance on a weak domestic banking market
in Europe," Hasenstab said.
Meanwhile, the ECB's move to pump more liquidity into the
financial system will also lead to further capital inflows into
Asian markets, whose strong economic fundamentals and
undervalued currencies make them attractive, Hasenstab said.
The European Central Bank pumped 489 billion euros into the
financial system in December in its first-ever offering of
three-year loans, to help banks' funding strains amid the
European sovereign debt crisis.
"A European recession, especially if deeper and more
protracted, would dampen world trade, including Asian exports;
but nothing on the scale seen in 2008," Hasenstab said.
The fund manager and his team at Franklin Templeton manages
$145 billion in global bonds.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kim COghill)