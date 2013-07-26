LONDON, July 26 Major investors have sold on loans given to troubled plumbing group Frans Bonhomme as owner Cinven moves toward a consensual restructuring that may see hedge funds take charge of the firm, banking sources said on Friday.

The senior leveraged term loan taken out by Cinven to fund its purchase of the firm was one of the biggest gainers in the European secondary loan market on Thursday, rising 2.6 points to 84.2 percent of face value from 81.6 percent of face value a week earlier, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

That suggests hedge funds had moved to buy into the company in the expectation that a restructuring will be agreed and allow them to take control cheaply enough to leave room to profit, the bankers said.

Historically funds have looked to buy such debt at a much steeper discount of between 40 to 60 per cent of face value. But with huge amounts of cash to deploy and investment opportunities in Europe few and far between, they are now willing to pay much higher prices to get a seat at the restructuring table.

"It seems like the consensual debt restructuring will get done. We sold out while we could still get a good price as it was beginning to feel very hedge fundy," one of the bankers said.

Frans Bonhomme has been in restructuring talks since May, and it is understood that the company has outlined a provisional plan which could see 70 percent of its 527 million euro ($697.51 million) debt turned into equity, plus a revision of the terms of the remaining senior debt which includes a 20 million euro revolving credit facility. The company had already renegotiated its debt in 2011.

US hedge fund Centerbridge Partners is one of the largest holders of Frans Bonhomme debt, with over 33 percent of the overall burden.

Talks began after a change in French tax law resulted in a one-off 10 million euro charge, which meant the company would not have been able to make a payment to lenders required under a cash sweep covenant.

Cinven acquired Frans Bonhomme in 2005 for 893 million euros ($1.16 billion) backed with 735 million euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Cinven declined to comment.