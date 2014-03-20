(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based
homebuilder Franshion Properties (China) Limited's (Franshion;
BBB-/Stable)
USD500m 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 a final rating of
'BBB-'.
The notes will be issued by Franshion Brilliant Ltd., a wholly
owned subsidiary
of Franshion. The notes are rated at the same level as
Franshion's senior
unsecured debt rating as they represent direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the company.
Separately, Franshion on 10 March 2014 said it is considering a
possible
spin-off and IPO of its hotel business. The proposal is still at
an early stage,
but a successful spin-off would provide Franshion with more
financing options
and unlock liquidity of its hotel portfolio. The proceeds from
the IPO would
provide more liquidity and improve its leverage ratio.
Although Franshion intends to retain majority control of the
hotel operation
after the spin-off, Fitch may consider deconsolidating the
operation in its
analysis if there is clear ring-fencing of the hotel operations.
Franshion
intends to add more than 800,000 sqm in gross floor area (GFA)
of investment
property assets between 2013 and 2016 to the 510,000 sqm of
investment
properties at end-2012, which will drive continued growth in
rental EBITDA. The
spin-off of the hotel operation will support Franshion's
continued capex in
investment properties while helping it to maintain a stable
credit profile. If
Franshion proceeds with the spin-off and IPO, Fitch will release
more details of
its analysis, which will include a review of the factors
affecting its rating
sensitivities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Expansion in Development: Franshion's sales from
property
development rose 36% to CNY14.6bn in 2013, significantly ramping
up its business
scale. The company had initial success at its land development
project at Meixi
Lake in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, which is
reflected in total
land sales of CNY6.4bn in 2013 at an average selling price of
CNY3,012 per sqm
versus around CNY1,500 per sqm of cost for construction and
relocation of the
original occupants. Fitch believes Franshion will continue to
actively develop
property and land to achieve sales growth of around 30% in 2014.
Stable Recurring Income: Growth in recurring income was subdued,
rising to
HKD3.3bn in 2013 from HKD3.1bn in 2012. Rentals from investment
property rose
13% while revenue from its hotel business increased 3%. Over the
next 18 months,
Fitch expects Franshion's property development business to
continue growing at a
faster pace than its investment property and hotels operation,
which would
result in higher borrowings and a drag on the ratio of recurring
EBITDA to
interest coverage significantly below 1.0x.
Advantage in Government Links: Franshion's business continues to
be supported by
its status as a state-owned property company. This provides the
company with an
advantage in government-led strategic projects, and helps
provide strong access
to domestic bank funding. This is illustrated by the favourable
location of its
investment properties and commercial development projects.
Substantial Financial Flexibility: Given the expected sales
performance,
abundant cash balance at end-2013, and estimated capex for
future development,
Fitch expects Franshion to have sufficient liquidity for
operation and further
expansion in 2014. Its close relationship with domestic banks,
which results in
cheaper funding cost, and its strong asset pool, which can be
pledged if
necessary, provides substantial financial flexibility to support
the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Net debt/adjusted inventory excluding revaluation adjustment of
investment
property remaining above 45% on a sustained basis
-Recurrent EBITDA/gross interest expense ratio falling below
1.0x on a sustained
basis (Fitch's 2013 estimate: 0.7x-0.8x)
-Reduced ties with state-owned majority stakeholder Sinochem
Group, including a
reduction in Sinochem Group's equity stake in Franshion to under
51% from 62.87%
as at end-2013, or a shift from strategic projects due to
weakened relationships
with local governments
-Reduced access to onshore bank loans or inter-company funding
support
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Increasing the portfolio size of investment properties and
hotels above CNY30bn
in value (end-2013: CNY25bn), while maintaining recurrent
EBITDA/gross interest
expense above 2.5x
-Sales from project development and primary land development
reaching over
CNY50bn (2013: CNY21bn) per year on a sustained basis, while
keeping a strong
financial position and recurrent EBITDA/gross interest expense
ratio at over
1.0x, which Fitch views as a remote prospect for the next 18
months
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Lim Su Aik
Director
+65 6796 7233
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
