BRIEF-Envision Healthcare agrees to acquire Imaging Advantage
* Envision healthcare enters definitive agreement to acquire imaging advantage
FRANKFURT Oct 24 Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH : * Dgap-news: Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH / key word(s): transaction in own
shares/investment haniel sells its entire stake in Celesio to McKesson
Corporation * says will generate disposal proceeds of almost EUR 2.0 billion
from the transaction * says to allocate part of the proceeds from the sale of the Celesio
shares to further reduce its debt
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: