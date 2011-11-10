FRANKFURT Nov 10 German airport operator
Fraport is interested in airport privatisations in
Puerto Rico and Turkey, Chief Executive Stefan Schulte said on
Thursday.
"We're on the short-list for Puerto Rico and will be getting
involved in the privatisation of Izmir in Turkey," Schulte told
journalists.
Schulte also said Fraport expected passenger growth at
Frankfurt airport to be in the 4-7 percent corridor again next
year, but that this was an early forecast and depended on how
the world economy developed.
"You can see how the forecasts are being reduced from month
to month," he said. "If we have a serious recession or major
external shocks, then it will have to be revised."
Fraport's main business is Frankfurt airport, but it also
has stakes in Antalya in Turkey, Burgas and Varna in Bulgaria
and Lima in Peru.
The group is interested in the planned privatisation of
Madrid and Barcelona but the Spanish government postponed the
sale after bidders found it difficult to get financing.
Puerto Rico's San Juan Luis Munoz Marin airport serves about
9 million passengers a year, while Izmir serves around 7.5
million passengers a year.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)