FRANKFURT Aug 20 Frankfurt airport operator Fraport will shun capital increases to fund any takeovers, the finance chief of the Frankfurt airport operator told a newspaper.

"We don't want a capital increase. We don't need one and it would also be the wrong signal to our shareholders. What we could do is issue a bond again when the time is right," CFO Matthias Zieschang said in an interview with German daily Boersen-Zeitung published on Saturday.

Fraport said on Thursday it made a joint bid with a Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fund to buy a stake in Hochtief's airports unit.

Asked about the effects of a possible economic downturn on Fraport's business, CFO Zieschang told Boersen-Zeitung Frankfurt's airport has traditionally been unable to meet demand due to the limited runway space.

