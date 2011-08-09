Aug 9 FRANKFURT Aug 9 Frankfurt airport operator Fraport expects strong revenue growth in 2012 and does not rule out double-digit growth in core earnings, its chief financial officer said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The impact of a possible recession on our airport business will be relatively marginal in my opinion," Matthias Zieschang told German investor TV channel Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen.

"We will see a clear increase in revenue" in 2012, based on rising passenger volume, further price rises and a new runway that is under construction, he said in excerpts from the interview released by the channel.

Double-digit percentage growth, in terms of revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is "not ruled out" in 2012, he was quoted as saying.

The company sees EBITDA rising 10-15 percent this year.

Zieschang said he saw 2011 EBITDA topping 800 million euros ($1.1 billion), and he expected around 57 million passengers to pass through Frankfurt airport this year.

Analysts on average see Fraport posting EBITDA of 814 million euros this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fraport aims to increase the number of passengers using Frankfurt airport each year to some 65 million by 2015, he said.

The company is also targeting acquisitions to grow further, Zieschang said.

"We are focusing on Puerto Rico and on airports in Brazil," he said, adding the company is also interested in Athens and Munich airports.

Fraport last week reported an 11 percent rise in first-half revenue, driven by global air traffic growth.

