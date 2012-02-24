FRANKFURT Feb 24 Frankfurt airport operator Fraport and labour representatives have failed to reach a deal on pay for around 200 apron control workers, bringing the prospect of more flight cancellations at Europe's third largest airport.

"The union GdF has broken off today the negotiations," Fraport said in a statement late on Friday.

Frankfurt is Europe's third largest airport behind London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle in terms of passenger numbers.

The GdF had called for more pay and shorter working hours for the employees, who guide planes into parking positions, because it said their jobs had become more complicated since the fourth runway came into operation.

The workers, who account for just 1 percent of Fraport's workforce, took industrial action after the airport operator rejected a mediator's proposal for increases in pay of up to 70 percent.

Fraport said on Friday GdF's demands were not justified and were unacceptable.

GdF said on Friday the offer from Fraport was lower than the original one from before the mediation process.

The union would now discuss the next course of action, a spokesman told Reuters.

Fraport said it was 'well prepared' for the event of any further strikes.

It had used former apron control staff to cover services during the walkouts this week.

The GdF is required to give 24 hours notice of any strike.

Lufthansa, which accounts for more than half of flights at the airport was the worst hit by the strikes that started on Feb. 16 and ran until Feb. 22 with a break over the weekend.

The strikes had been due to run until Friday, but was broken off on Wednesday after Fraport wrote to the union offering fresh talks. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Bernard Orr)