* Fraport says costs for noise reduction to hit aviation
* Affirms 2012 outlook but warns of economic uncertainty
* Q2 EBITDA 227.4 mln eur vs poll avg 229 mln
* Q2 revenues 615.7 mln eur vs poll avg 614 mln
* Shares indicated down 2.6 percent
FRANKFURT, Aug 8 Fraport AG said it
now saw operating profit at its aviation business, which runs
Frankfurt airport, declining this year as it spends money on
measures to reduce noise from a new runway opened last year.
Fraport still affirmed its 2012 outlook on Wednesday, saying
it expected revenue of over 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) and
an increase in operating profit of at least 5 percent in 2012.
Net profit will be roughly at the year-earlier level, it said.
Fraport earlier this year agreed to contribute 15-20 million
euros to a fund that will finance noise reduction measures and
raised the number of houses it could buy from homeowners wanting
to dump their properties to get away from low-flying planes.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) eased 1.1 percent to 227.4 million
euros, only a smidgen below a consensus forecast of 229 million,
as growing passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport offset a drop
in demand for air freight services.
Freight volumes in Frankfurt have been hurt by a night
flight ban imposed at the end of October as well as by the
European sovereign debt crisis, with volumes down 9.9 percent in
the first half of the year.
But passenger volume rose 3.4 percent to 27.4 million in the
six months, thanks partly to a new runway opened last year. In
July, Frankfurt airport handled 3.7 percent more passengers than
a year earlier, Fraport said.
Second-quarter group revenue was down 0.2 percent at 615.7
million euros, broadly in line with consensus of 614 million.
Fraport warned, however, of increasing uncertainty
surrounding the economic situation and did not repeat an earlier
outlook for rising 2013 revenue, operating profit and Frankfurt
passenger numbers.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)