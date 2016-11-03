* Ups 2016 EBITDA forecast on Manila, St Petersburg payments

* Still sees slight decline in Frankfurt passengers this year

* Signs Ryanair as customer for Frankfurt for summer 2017 (Adds details on results, Frankfurt outlook)

PARIS, Nov 3 German airport operator Fraport said it expected Frankfurt traffic to stabilise next summer after it upgraded its earnings forecast for 2016 thanks to payments received from projects in St Petersburg and Manila.

The airport operator confirmed on Thursday it expects passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest, to fall slightly this year, which would be the first fall in annual numbers since 2009. Passenger numbers are down 1.1 percent for the year up until the end of October, it added.

Fraport predominantly serves transfer traffic and has been slow to tap into the trend for low-cost flights, making it more exposed than other airports in Europe to a drop in long-haul traffic after attacks in Europe deterred tourists from Asia.

It has been in talks with low-cost carriers and on Wednesday said Europe's largest budget carrier Ryanair would start flying from Frankfurt, home to Lufthansa, next summer.

It said in a presentation on its website that it expected the 2017 summer season at Frankfurt to show a "stabilising trend to slightly positive".

Fraport now sees 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 1.04-1.08 billion euros ($1.16-$1.20 billion), up from a previous forecast for 850-880 million.

Payments from a lawsuit over Manila airport will add around 120 million to the net result, while the sale of part of its stake in St Petersburg airport will boost the result by some 35 million euros.

Fraport reported third quarter EBITDA of 298.3 million, in line with analyst expectations.

($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)