PARIS, Nov 3 German airport operator Fraport
said it expected Frankfurt traffic to stabilise next
summer after it upgraded its earnings forecast for 2016 thanks
to payments received from projects in St Petersburg and Manila.
The airport operator confirmed on Thursday it expects
passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest, to
fall slightly this year, which would be the first fall in annual
numbers since 2009. Passenger numbers are down 1.1 percent for
the year up until the end of October, it added.
Fraport predominantly serves transfer traffic and has been
slow to tap into the trend for low-cost flights, making it more
exposed than other airports in Europe to a drop in long-haul
traffic after attacks in Europe deterred tourists from Asia.
It has been in talks with low-cost carriers and on Wednesday
said Europe's largest budget carrier Ryanair would start
flying from Frankfurt, home to Lufthansa, next summer.
It said in a presentation on its website that it expected
the 2017 summer season at Frankfurt to show a "stabilising trend
to slightly positive".
Fraport now sees 2016 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 1.04-1.08
billion euros ($1.16-$1.20 billion), up from a previous
forecast for 850-880 million.
Payments from a lawsuit over Manila airport will add around
120 million to the net result, while the sale of part of its
stake in St Petersburg airport will boost the result by some 35
million euros.
Fraport reported third quarter EBITDA of 298.3 million, in
line with analyst expectations.
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
