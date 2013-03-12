FRANKFURT, March 12 Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, gave a 2013 outlook that fell short of expectations, citing writedowns and financing costs.

The company said on Tuesday it expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to between 870 million euros ($1.13 billion) and 890 million euros from 850.7 million in 2012, with a decline in net profit.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected 2013 EBITDA to rise to 910 million euros and net profit to edge up to 254 million euros.

($1 = 0.7684 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Harro ten Wolde)