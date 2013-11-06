FRANKFURT Nov 6 Fraport AG, operator of Frankfurt Airport, posted a 5 percent rise in third-quarter core operating profit, largely in line with expectations, thanks to its aviation and retail businesses.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 331.6 million euros ($446.82 million) from an adjusted figure of 315.8 million a year earlier, in line with the average estimate of 332 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Jonathan Gould)