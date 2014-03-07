UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 7 Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, on Friday posted a 3.7 percent-rise in 2013 core earnings and said it expected its net profit to rise in the current year, thanks to an increasing number of passengers.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to 880 million euros last year, while net profit before minorities decreased by 6.3 percent to 236 million euros, the company said.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected 2013 net profit before minorities of 227 million euros and EBITDA of 885 million euros. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources