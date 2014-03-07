FRANKFURT, March 7 Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, on Friday posted a 3.7 percent-rise in 2013 core earnings and said it expected its net profit to rise in the current year, thanks to an increasing number of passengers.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to 880 million euros last year, while net profit before minorities decreased by 6.3 percent to 236 million euros, the company said.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected 2013 net profit before minorities of 227 million euros and EBITDA of 885 million euros. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)