FRANKFURT Oct 7 Fraport is in talks to bring more budget flights by low-cost carriers such as Ryanair, Easyjet or Lufthansa's Eurowings to Frankfurt airport, the chief executive of operator Fraport said.

"I expect that we will be able to present initial results within the next half year," Stefan Schulte told Reuters in an interview.

Low-cost carriers in the past focused on flights to and from regional airports such as London Stansted or Cologne/Bonn, but they have been increasingly pushing into major hubs to be closer to densely-populated metropolitan areas and legacy carriers' long-haul routes.

Schulte would not be drawn on which low-cost carriers could come to Frankfurt but said new budget routes could be an opportunity to add under-represented destinations in Italy or eastern Europe to Frankfurt's flight schedule. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen, Maria Sheahan and Andreas Framke; Editing by Arno Schuetze)