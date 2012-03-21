FRANKFURT, March 21 German trade union GDF said
on Wednesday it has agreed a pay deal for airfield workers with
Frankfurt airport operator Fraport, bringing an end to
a dispute that resulted in days of strikes and around 1,800
flight cancellations earlier this year.
A spokesman for the union did not provide further details of
the agreement, such as the pay levels agreed or the duration of
the contract.
The 190 workers, who guide planes in and out of parking
spots, staged a series of walkouts in February after the union
and Fraport failed to reach a new pay deal, even after
mediation.
Following the strikes, Fraport cut its guidance for
passengers numbers at Frankfurt, Europe's third busiest.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Victoria Bryan)