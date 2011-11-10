* Q3 EBITDA 287.9 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 292 mln
* Frankfurt Oct passengers up 2.5 pct, air freight down 9.3
pct
* Sees passenger growth at upper end of 4-7 pct range
FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Fraport said
passenger numbers continued to grow at Germany's largest airport
in October, rising 2.5 percent, but freight dropped 9.3 percent,
reflecting the slower global economic growth.
"Because of the overall downward trend in the cargo sector,
Fraport expects a slight decline in cargo throughput at
Frankfurt airport for the entire fiscal year 2011," it said as
it published third-quarter results on Thursday.
Lufthansa Cargo, based at Frankfurt airport, had said in
October the freight market was getting tougher.
Fraport confirmed its forecasts for passenger growth at the
upper end of 4-7 percent range for 2011 and a rise in earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at the upper
end of a 10-15 percent window.
For the third-quarter, Fraport reported revenue of 665.4
million euros ($904 million) and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 287.9 million.
Analysts had been expecting the group to report
third-quarter sales of 670 million and EBITDA of 292 million
euros, according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)