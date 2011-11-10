* Q3 EBITDA 287.9 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 292 mln

* Frankfurt Oct passengers up 2.5 pct, air freight down 9.3 pct

* Sees passenger growth at upper end of 4-7 pct range (Adds details)

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Fraport said passenger numbers continued to grow at Germany's largest airport in October, rising 2.5 percent, but freight dropped 9.3 percent, reflecting the slower global economic growth.

"Because of the overall downward trend in the cargo sector, Fraport expects a slight decline in cargo throughput at Frankfurt airport for the entire fiscal year 2011," it said as it published third-quarter results on Thursday.

Lufthansa Cargo, based at Frankfurt airport, had said in October the freight market was getting tougher.

Fraport confirmed its forecasts for passenger growth at the upper end of 4-7 percent range for 2011 and a rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at the upper end of a 10-15 percent window.

For the third-quarter, Fraport reported revenue of 665.4 million euros ($904 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 287.9 million.

Analysts had been expecting the group to report third-quarter sales of 670 million and EBITDA of 292 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)