SINGAPORE Dec 27 Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd said late on Thursday it plans to return about S$607 million ($478 million) in cash to shareholders via a capital reduction.

The proposed capital reduction, which works out to S$0.42 a share, will take place after next month's divestment of property arm Frasers Centrepoint that will see existing Fraser and Neave shareholders receive shares in Frasers Centrepoint.

Following the listing of Frasers Centrepoint, which has over S$10 billion in asset, Fraser and Neave will be left with its food and beverage, and publishing and printing, businesses.

F&N is controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who is also the biggest shareholder in Singapore-listed Thai Beverage Pcl. ($1 = 1.2691 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anand Basu)