UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 A group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi made a mandatory cash offer of S$8.88 per share to take over Fraser and Neave Ltd , valuing the Singapore conglomerate at around S$12.65 billion ($10.3 billion).
Thai Beverage PCL and TCC Assets, the vehicle linked to the billionaire, increased their combined stake in F&N to 30.36 percent, according to an early stock filing to the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.
The offer could complicate Heineken NV's $6.3 billion bid for Asia Pacific Breweries, in which F&N has a 40 percent stake. F&N shareholders will vote on the proposed sale of the APB stake to Heineken on Sept 28. ($1 = 1.2296 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources