UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, June 28 Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd said on Friday it is considering separating its property-related businesses from its soft drinks, food and other operations.
"(F&N) wishes to announce that the company will appoint advisers to study and review alternative strategic options available to the company to unlock shareholder value," it said in a stock market filing.
"This may involve a segregation of its property-related businesses from its non-property related businesses."
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi won control of the Singapore company in January after a bidding war with a group led by Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd.
For a link to the statement, click: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources