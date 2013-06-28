SINGAPORE, June 28 Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd said on Friday it is considering separating its property-related businesses from its soft drinks, food and other operations.

"(F&N) wishes to announce that the company will appoint advisers to study and review alternative strategic options available to the company to unlock shareholder value," it said in a stock market filing.

"This may involve a segregation of its property-related businesses from its non-property related businesses."

Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi won control of the Singapore company in January after a bidding war with a group led by Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd.

