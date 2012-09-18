UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 A unit of British insurer Prudential PLC sold a total of 2.65 million shares in Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave after the shares soared last week following a takeover bid by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.
Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Ltd sold 2.5 million F&N shares at S$8.70 each and another 150,000 shares at S$8.97 last week, Prudential said in a statement which F&N posted on Tuesday. Jackson National Asset Management LLC, another Prudential unit, bought 5,000 F&N shares at S$8.92.
The Prudential units are the third largest shareholder in F&N, which owns 40 percent of Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries -- a firm sought by both Charoen and Heineken NV.
After the transactions, Prudential and its subsidiaries own or control around 111.38 million shares or about 7.8 percent of F&N, down from around 8 percent.
Companies linked to Charoen own over 30 percent of F&N, and Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd has nearly 15 percent.
Aberdeen Asset Management sold its entire 0.39 percent stake in F&N last week.
Charoen last week launched a $7.2 billion offer to buy out other shareholders of F&N, potentially derailing Heineken's bid to take full control of APB. F&N's sale of its prized beer business to Heineken has to be approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Sept 28.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources