SINGAPORE Oct 19 Singapore hotel and property group Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd is in early talks with Japan's Kirin Holdings to be partners for a takeover bid for Fraser and Neave Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

OUE, a firm backed by Indonesia's Lippo Group, is also talking to other potential partners, one of the sources told Reuters.

"These are early talks," the source said, who declined to be identified as the talks are private.

OUE said it may make a takeover bid for F&N, a drinks and property group already the subject of a $7.2 billion takeover bid by companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Kirin spokesman Hajime Kawasaki declined to comment.

Kirin President Senji Miyake said at a briefing on Monday it was considering all possible options regarding its F&N stake. (By Saeed Azhar; additional reporting by James Topham)