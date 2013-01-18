UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Jan 18 Over 1 million shares in Singapore's Fraser and Neave (F&N) exchanged hands in a bloc trade, equivalent to 0.1 percent of total issued stock, ahead of a deadline for two groups competing to take over the firm to raise their offers.
In early trade on Friday, 1.66 million F&N shares were traded in a transaction off the Singapore market at S$9.60, according to data from Thomson Reuters. It was not clear who the buyer and the seller were.
In November, a group led by Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd put in a bid of S$9.08 a share for F&N, which is above Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's offer of S$8.88 a share.
Both bids are below F&N's traded share price, with investors expecting either of the two parties to raise its offer for the Singapore property and beverage conglomerate.
Singapore's securities watchdog has set a Jan. 20 deadline for Charoen and the Overseas Union-led group to raise their offers. If the stalemate continues, an auction will be initiated.
As of 0347 GMT, F&N was up 0.5 percent at S$9.55. It has fallen 1.5 percent since the start of the year.
Charoen is F&N's largest shareholder with a 34 percent stake, held through Thai Beverage PCL and TCC Assets Ltd.
Kirin Holdings Co Ltd is F&N's second-biggest shareholder with a stake of around 14.8 percent. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources