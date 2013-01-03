UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Jan 3 A group led by Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd extended its S$13.1 billion ($10.7 billion) offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) to Jan. 14, prolonging its battle with Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.
On Wednesday, Charoen's group extended his $7.2 billion offer to take over F&N, a Singapore property and drinks conglomerate, for the fifth time until Jan. 10.
Charoen owns a combined 34 percent of F&N through Thai Beverage PCL and TCC Assets Ltd, and is trying to increase his stake in F&N to more than 50 percent to foil the Overseas Union group's counterbid.
The Overseas Union consortium made a S$9.08 per share counterbid for F&N in November, higher than the Thais' S$8.88 offer in September to acquire F&N shares they did not already own.
F&N shares have been trading above both offer prices with the market expecting a higher offer. The stock was down 0.21 percent at S$9.65 in late afternoon trade on Thursday. ($1 = 1.2204 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources