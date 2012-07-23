SINGAPORE, July 23 Singapore's
beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave has hired
Goldman Sachs as adviser after Dutch brewer Heineken NV
made a $4.1 billion bid to buy F&N's stake in Asia
Pacific Breweries, sources with knowledge of the deal
said.
Heineken is offering up to $6 billion to buy F&N's stake and
ordinary APB shares it does not already own.
Its move came after Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
and an affiliated group received a $3 billion bid for
their stakes in F&N and APB from companies linked to Thai
billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.
"Goldman is advising F&N," said one of the sources with
direct knowledge of the deal.
F&N was not immediately available to comment, while a
spokeswoman for Goldman declined to comment.
