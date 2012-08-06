SINGAPORE Aug 6 Shares of Fraser and Neave Ltd
jumped after the Singapore conglomerate's board
accepted Dutch giant Heineken's $4.1 billion offer for
its stake in Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries.
In early trading, F&N rose as much as 4.9 percent to S$8.55
on volume of 1.4 million shares, making it the top traded stock
by value in the Singapore market. APB shares were down 1.4
percent at S$48.80.
F&N's board will recommend the S$50 per APB share cash deal
to its shareholders, Heineken said in a statement on Friday.
The purchase gives Heineken 82 percent of the prized APB and
it will now launch an offer for the rest of the company. Drinks,
property and publishing group F&N could be broken up eventually.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)