* Heineken's sweetened APB offer is accepted by F&N -
sources
* Deal gives Heineken control of fast-growing Asian brewer
* Coke showing interest in F&N's soft-drinks - sources
* Thai billionaire, Japan's Kirin in F&N fray
By Eveline Danubrata and David Jones
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 3 Heineken won
control on Friday of the Asian brewing group which makes Tiger
beer when Singapore's Fraser and Neave (F&N) agreed to sell its
stake in the firm for over $4 billion, sources with knowledge of
the situation said.
Heineken raised its bid to secure the deal over the prized
Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) which will lift the Dutch
group's Asian profits and could break apart F&N, a
drinks and property group.
"The deal has been agreed by Heineken and F&N's management,
and the agreement will now go for approval by the F&N board and
then be announced officially," said one of the sources.
Heineken already owns 42 percent of APB, which runs 24 Asian
breweries, and taking F&N's 40 percent stake will help the
Amsterdam company to defend its turf against Thailand's
second-richest man.
It had given F&N a Friday deadline to agree a sale, and the
sources said the deal had been agreed in principle at a price
slightly higher than Heineken's initial offer of S$50 an APB
share. F&N's board would rubber stamp the sale, they added.
Heineken was unavailable for immediate comment, but the
sources said an official announcement is being prepared for
release later on Friday.
Heineken shares were up 0.5 percent at 44.67 euros by 1030
GMT, while APB and F&N shares were suspended on Thursday and
Friday pending a deal.
VITAL DEAL
By winning APB, Heineken gets full ownership of Tiger,
Bintang, Anchor and other brands of beer plus two dozen
breweries in 14 countries including Singapore, Malaysia,
Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia. Around 30 percent of
APB's volumes are for the Heineken beer brand.
The deal is vital for Heineken in the fast-growing Asian
market. For the world's third-largest brewer, control of APB is
set to raise the proportion of profits it gets from Asia to 15
percent from 6 percent, analysts said, boosting the growth rate
of the whole group.
Sources said Coca-Cola is keeping a keen eye on F&N's
other lines - which include the popular soft-drink 100PLUS,
fruit juices, mineral water and dairy products - in the event
they are hived off from the Singapore group's property assets.
That could pit Coca-Cola against two sizeable Asian brewers,
Thai Beverage and Japan's Kirin Holdings,
which have their own interests to protect as F&N shareholders.
Shares in F&N and APB were suspended after sources told
Reuters that F&N's board, whose chairman Lee Hsien Yang is the
younger son of Singapore's elder statesman Lee Kuan Yew, wanted
a better offer, fuelling speculation that F&N was haggling with
Heineken over the price.
Heineken began brewing Tiger with F&N in the 1930s but that
long partnership hit the rocks after Thai Beverage and other
companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
bought stakes in F&N and APB for $3 billion last month.
The investment by Charoen, who is seeking to expand his own
beer business in Asia, pushed Heineken into a general offer for
APB. Heineken also offered to buyout minority shareholders in
APB, pushing the deal to well above $6 billion.
F&N shares have jumped 31.5 percent this year to close at
S$8.15 on Wednesday but have come off a record S$8.49. APB
shares, which last traded at S$49.50, have surged 71.9 percent
since the start of the year.
