BRUSSELS, July 17 Heineken said on
Tuesday it was considering its options after two Asian financial
groups announced they had received bids for their direct and
indirect stakes in an Asian beermaker partly owned by the Dutch
brewer.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and insurer Great
Eastern Holdings said on Monday they had received a
bid for their $2 billion combined stakes in Fraser and Neave Ltd
(F&N) and Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd.
"We are actively considering our options given our
legitimate concerns in relation to this sudden development,"
eineken said in an emailed statement.
"We are seeking all necessary assurances and will take any
appropriate action in order to safeguard our interests."
Heineken and F&N control Asia Pacific Breweries through a
separate entity.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)