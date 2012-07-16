BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
SINGAPORE, July 16 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and its insurance unit Great Eastern have received an offer for their combined 18.2 percent stake in Fraser and Neave, a Singapore-listed beverages-to-property firm.
The offer, from an unnamed group, was also for a 7.92 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd owned by OCBC and its unit, the Singapore lender said in a statement.
Fraser and Neave has a market capitalisation of $8.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The offer comes two years after Kirin Holdings Co, Japan's largest brewer, paid $984 million for Temasek Holdings Pte's 14.7 percent holding in Fraser and Neave. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Holmes)
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago