BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 10 Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust priced its Singapore initial public offering at the top of its indicative range to raise about S$903 million ($666 million) in the city-state's biggest new listing in three years.
The real estate investment trust (REIT), backed by Australian properties, is selling 521.7 million units to institutions and retail investors. Cornerstone investors are buying another 492.8 million units.
The units are priced at S$0.89 apiece, the REIT said in a filing. The REIT is sponsored by real estate developer Frasers Centrepoint Ltd, backed by Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. ($1 = 1.3557 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.