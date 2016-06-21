BRIEF-PF Group expects combined profit attributable for nine months ended December 2016 to increase
* Expected that combined profit attributable for nine months ended 31 december 2016 may record a substantial increase
SINGAPORE, June 21 Units in Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust climbed 1.7 percent in their market debut after a S$903 million ($673 million) initial public offering, Singapore's biggest in three years.
The real estate investment trust, which has a portfolio of Australian properties, is sponsored by Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi-backed real estate developer Frasers Centrepoint Ltd.
The listing follows Manulife US REIT's $519.2 million sale last month, with IPO activity showing signs of recovery in Singapore after a slump last year. ($1 = 1.3424 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Expected that combined profit attributable for nine months ended 31 december 2016 may record a substantial increase
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.