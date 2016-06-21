SINGAPORE, June 21 Units in Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust climbed 1.7 percent in their market debut after a S$903 million ($673 million) initial public offering, Singapore's biggest in three years.

The real estate investment trust, which has a portfolio of Australian properties, is sponsored by Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi-backed real estate developer Frasers Centrepoint Ltd.

The listing follows Manulife US REIT's $519.2 million sale last month, with IPO activity showing signs of recovery in Singapore after a slump last year. ($1 = 1.3424 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)