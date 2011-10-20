by Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (LPC) - Citigroup has revised price guidance on the senior tranches of WCAS Fraser Sullivan Investment Management's collateralized loan obligation (CLO), sources said.

The $265 million Aaa/AAA tranche is now guided at 160-165 basis points over Libor, up from initial talk of 155-165 basis points over Libor. The $16 million AA tranche is guided at 340-350 basis points over Libor, up from 325-350 basis points over Libor.

Price guidance on the remaining tranches is unchanged.

The CLO is currently 80 percent ramped, meaning that 80 percent of the assets have been purchased.

Pricing is slated for next week.

The remaining tranches include a $36.3 million A tranche talked at 450-475 basis points over Libor; an $18.3 million BBB tranche talked at 625-675 basis points over Libor; a $19.6 million BB tranche and a $51 million equity tranche.

The CLO manager is retaining the BB and equity tranches. The CLO has a non-call period of two years. The reinvestment period- the length of time the CLO can actively trade in and out of credits- is three years. The final maturity is 11 years.

WCAS Fraser Sullivan currently manages $2.2 billion of CLO assets under management across five transactions. Most recently, it raised a $400 million CLO earlier this year in February.

CLOs -- which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields -- are still a substantial buyer base for loans post the credit crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around 40 to 50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70 to 75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since 2010, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006 and have been increasing in recent months amid market volatility.

So far this year, $8.89 billion in CLOs have printed in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Another $3.18 billion are in the pipeline.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Smita Madhur; Tel: 646-223-6833)